Man sentenced to death for killing ex-girlfriend in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio -- A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to death Thursday.

Terry Froman, 43, shot and killed Kim Thomas in September 2014.

Froman kidnapped Thomas from her Mayfield, Kentucky home and shot her inside an SUV on the side of Interstate 75 in Warren County after a police chase. Prosecutors said Froman violently beat Thomas before shooting her four times.

He was found guilty in Thomas' murder Tuesday.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, prosecutors argued for the death penalty, noting the brutality of the crime. The defense argued that Froman suffers from depression and admitted his guilt, but said he deserved to live.

Jurors deliberated on what sentenced to give Froman for more than two hours.

Froman is also accused of killing Thomas' 17-year-old son, Michael "Eli" Mohney in the Mayfield home before kidnapping Thomas.