WATCH LIVE: Prosecution asks for lesser charge against Ray Tensing

WCPO Staff
6:10 AM, Jun 15, 2017
3 mins ago

Former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing’s murder retrial is getting handed over to the defense team Thursday, after the prosecution wrapped up in day five of the trial Wednesday. During the first trial in fall 2016, Stew Matthews and his team called on seven witnesses to testify on behalf of Tensing, including the accused man himself. Matthews stated during jury selection that Tensing would again testify in the trial. Forensic video analyst Scott Roder will testify first on Thursday morning, breaking down the body cam video. Roder works for the Los Angeles firm The Evidence Room. He and seven employees reconstructed the crime scene. Roder did not testify in the original trial, and the defense had to fight for his testimony this time around. Judge Leslie Ghiz qualified him as an expert, but he will not be allowed to use animated recreations of the shooting because Ghiz calls them altered images. "The reason for that is the best evidence is body cam video,” Ghiz said. "The animation essentially, in my opinion after having viewed it, takes an imperfect situation and makes it a perfect situation, and there's no such thing when you have the body cam video. The best evidence is the body cam video itself. We'll let the jury make that determination.” Other witnesses for Thursday are up in the air but will likely include UC and Cincinnati Police officers.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing talks to his mother, Amy Tensing, at the conclusion of the fifth day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. 

Cara Owsley | The Cincinnati Enquirer
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Before Ray Tensing's defense team took the floor Thursday, the prosecution dropped a bombshell: Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger requested a lesser charge against Tensing.

Tieger asked for a reckless homicide charge to be added to the indictment against the ex-University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing is currently charged with murder and homicide.

Tensing’s murder retrial was supposed to be handed over to the defense team Thursday after the prosecution wrapped up in day five of the trial Wednesday.

During the first trial in fall 2016, Stew Matthews and his team called on seven witnesses to testify on behalf of Tensing, including the accused man himself. Matthews stated during jury selection that Tensing would again testify in the trial, but that may not come until Friday. Forensic video analyst Scott Roder will testify first today, breaking down the body cam video.

Watch courtroom proceedings live in the video player below. A blank WCPO screen will appear during breaks.

 

Roder works for the Los Angeles firm The Evidence Room. He and seven employees reconstructed the crime scene. Roder did not testify in the original trial, and the defense had to fight for his testimony this time around.
Judge Leslie Ghiz qualified him as an expert, but he will not be allowed to use animated recreations of the shooting because Ghiz calls them altered images.

"The reason for that is the best evidence is body cam video,” Ghiz said. "The animation essentially, in my opinion after having viewed it, takes an imperfect situation and makes it a perfect situation, and there's no such thing when you have the body cam video. The best evidence is the body cam video itself. We'll let the jury make that determination.”

Other witnesses for Thursday are up in the air but will likely include UC and Cincinnati Police officers. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top