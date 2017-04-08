WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- A new law aimed at cracking down on drunk driving could lead to some unintended consequences.
Annie’s Law took effect on Thursday. The law imposes stricter penalties for driving drunk and also gives first time offenders the option of foregoing jail time and a license suspension by installing an ignition interlock system in their car.
The system requires drivers take a breath test in order to start the car. Anything over a .02 won’t allow the car to start and will notify the court system, and OVI lawyer Joe Hada with Quinn Legal Associates said that’s the problem.
“I just don’t think people understand how easily it can be to violate one of these machines,” Hada said.