CINCINNATI -- Briana Benson, the woman charged with murder in connection to 18-year-old Madie Hart’s dragging death, surrendered herself to Hamilton County authorities Monday night.

Officials at the Hamilton County Justice Center confirmed that Benson, 20, arrived at the jail and began the inmate booking process around 11 p.m.

"There are no words to describe this," Benson's mother, Aimee Benson, said.

Benson had earlier in the day been charged with murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide for intentionally striking Hart with her car and dragging the younger woman nearly 88 feet to her death on March 26, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

"This was an unimaginable way to die," he added.

The two women had been involved in a confrontation before the incident, according to Deters.

Aimee Benson said that her daughter fled the scene of Hart's death because she was afraid, and they went to the police station together to report it. Deters countered by claiming there was "no way" Hart's death had not been intentional and accused Benson of lying to the police in the initial report.

If convicted of all charges, Benson could be sentenced to life in prison.