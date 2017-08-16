Covington woman's shooting death appears to have been accident, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. -- A woman's shooting death Monday afternoon appears to have been accidental, police said.
Kelly Cocagne, a 35-year-old assistant instructor at Newport Intermediate school, was shot once in the torso at her home on Holman Avenue near West 19th Street.
She was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Assistant Police Chief Brian Steffen said investigators believe they've identified and interviewed everyone involved., but their names aren't being released because of their ages and the circumstances around the shooting.
Police worked with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, he said, but no charges were expected as of Tuesday afternoon.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to the loved ones of Kelly Cocagne, a bright and inspiring young woman who was just beginning her career in education," Newport Independent Schools said Tuesday in a statement. "Our entire Newport Independent Schools family -- teachers, students, staff and parents -- mourn this senseless tragedy. Kelly was a dedicated professional and tremendous person who will be deeply missed."