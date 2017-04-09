Butler County sheriff identifies William Harris as suspect in shooting death of Trey Shepard

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio -- A Cincinnati man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Clair Township early Saturday.

William D. Harris, 26, is wanted on a murder warrant, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

He's considered a suspect in the death of Trey Shepard, 29, the sheriff's office said.

Emergency crews called for a shooting on Nelson Street found Shepard at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday; he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound at 58 Nelson St. (Photo byEd Richter | Journal-News)

A medical helicopter flew Shepard to Miami Valley Hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Harris' last known address is on McHenry Avenue in Cincinnati's East Westwood neighborhood. He's described as black, 5 feet 6 inches and 189 pounds. The sheriff's office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts should call 513-785-1270 or 911. Sheriff Richard Jones is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.