Deputies seek suspect in fatal Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio-- A St. Clair Township man is dead after he was shot early Saturday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 58 Nelson Street, deputies said, and they are still searching for the suspect.

The victim was flown by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, and WCPO will update as information becomes available.