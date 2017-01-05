911 call: Bengals' Adam Jones caused 'a lot of ruckus' at Millennium Hotel

CINCINNATI -- A Millennium Hotel security guard's 911 call disintegrated into static and muffled shouting after he accused Bengals cornerback Adam Jones of harassing him early Tuesday morning.

"Send the police down here, okay?" the guard said at the start of the call. "We’ve got a Bengals player here and somebody else with him. A lot of ruckus down here."

The ‘ruckus,’ according to charges later filed against Jones, consisted of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Court documents indicate that Jones pushed the security guard who made the call and poked him in the eye. When police arrived to arrest him, "Mr. Jones was disorderly and combative throughout the booking process, eventually requiring him to be placed in a restraint chair," according to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The person who placed the call was initially unable to remember Jones’ name, although he recognized him as a Bengals player. When the dispatcher asked him if Jones appeared to have any weapons, the call was interrupted by shouting in the background and repeated requests by the guard to “Just let me talk on the phone!”

Jones denied the charges filed against him upon release Wednesday morning.

"I’m sorry that this happened, and it’d be different for beating people’s a**, but for touching someone, come on," Jones said.

The cornerback, an Atlanta native, once had one of the longest rap sheets in the NFL. Assault and disorderly conduct make frequent appearances on the list of charges that have been filed against him since his college years. Between signing with the Bengals in 2010 and his most recent arrest Tuesday morning, he was arrested three separate times and fined heavily for an on-field scuffle with Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter.

Jones will appear before a grand jury to address the most recent crop of charges Jan. 13.