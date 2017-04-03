Ivanka Trump has a successful line of clothing, shoes and handbags.

And although she doesn't sell anti-wrinkle cream, one Cincinnati woman said she feels duped after she was charged $100 for what she thought was a free-trial sample of a Trump-branded cream.



Facebook ad for "Risk Free Trial"

Lisa Zillich said she was on Facebook when an ad popped up for a risk-free trial of an anti-wrinkle cream called Satin Youth.



All she had to pay was $3.95 for shipping, she said.

A few days later, her sample arrived. But after a couple of weeks, she said her credit card was charged $99.95.

When she tried to call and cancel, she was one day too late. "I tried to cancel when I saw the $99.95, but that was exactly the morning of the 15th day," she said.



The fine print states customers have just 14 days from their order to request a refund, she said.



Frustrated, Zillich called a phone number listed with the product. She said a man picked up and spoke to her.

"And he told me (the brand was) Ivanka Trump," she said. "And I told him, 'This can't be (with) the Ivanka, the real Ivanka.'"

Zillich said he insisted the brand was associated with Trump.

Does Ivanka Trump own skin care companies?

While there are no public records of Trump selling anti-wrinkle cream, a Google search shows Trump's name and photo on several web ads (appearing to be magazine articles) linking to the same $4 trial offer.



Only this time, the product was called Illium cream, not Satin Youth.

In another ad, it was called Bisou anti-wrinkle cream. All three ads, though, were identical otherwise.



"It's crazy," Zillich said.



We tried to reach Satin Youth, but our two emails over several days were not returned. And a phone agent would not refer us to a manager, or say where the company was located.



Satin Youth has dozens of complaints online for similar surprise $99 charges.



Satin Youth's website and the print on the jar of face cream lists an address on West Sunset Blvd. in St. George, Utah.

Zillich said she just hopes she gets her money back.

"I feel like a fool because I did this," she said.

No official reviews



The Better Business Bureau does not yet have any reviews or report on Satin Youth, possibly because the product has been around only a few months.

But it gives another product using that same address (the body building supplement NitroX) an "F" rating for similar complaints of $4 samples turning into big, unexpected credit card bills.



As for Trump, she is not affiliated with any line of anti-wrinkle creams.

As always, don't waste your money.

