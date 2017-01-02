Childhood Saved: A new chapter

Editor's Note: For more than a year, WCPO has covered childhood poverty in our region through our Below The Line series. But we struggled to tell the story of children in the child welfare system because we cannot show those children's faces or use their voices. To tell this important story we used a graphic novel approach to produce Childhood Saved: From needles and neglect to hugs and hope . This is the next chapter of the story. The names of the children have been changed to protect their privacy. The facts of the story are true out of respect for what they survived.

The story of Madison, her sisters and brother is true, but their names have been changed to protect their privacy.

They were among the more than 3,000 abused and neglected children in Hamilton County protective services in 2015.

The kids come from all kinds of neighborhoods and socio-economic backgrounds, but many were living in poverty.

ProKids trains CASAs like Donald Swain to look out for the well-being of kids like Madison as Hamilton County Job & Family Services and Hamilton County Juvenile Court work to find safe, permanent and nurturing homes for them.

ProKids doesn't have enough volunteers to provide CASAs for everyone. The more volunteers the organization gets, the more kids it can help.

For more information about ProKids or becoming a CASA, click here.