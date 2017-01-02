Childhood Saved

The story of Madison, her sisters and brother is true, but their names have been changed to protect their privacy.

They were among the more than 3,000 abused and neglected children in Hamilton County protective services in 2015.

The kids come from all kinds of neighborhoods and socio-economic backgrounds, but many were living in poverty.

ProKids trains CASAs like Donald Swain to look out for the well-being of kids like Madison as Hamilton County Job & Family Services and Hamilton County Juvenile Court work to find safe, permanent and nurturing homes for them.

ProKids doesn't have enough volunteers to provide CASAs for everyone. The more volunteers the organization gets, the more kids it can help.

