Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 28-Jan. 1

Flight Night Wednesday

Find a wine to ring in the New Year at Somm Wine Bar's monthly flight night this Wednesday. Try five different wines for $10 during the evening while checking out one of Price Hill's newest businesses.

6-9 p.m. Wednesday. Somm Wine Bar, 3105 Price Ave., East Price Hill. $10. For more information visit the Facebook event page.

Queen City Brewery grand opening

Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati is opening its doors just in time for the New Year. The brewery will have four of its beers flowing on Friday in its Blue Ash taproom and plenty of games to play. The brewery will reopen on New Year's Eve as well.

4-10 p.m. Friday; Noon-1 a.m. Saturday. Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati, 11253 Williamson Road, Blue Ash. For more information visit the brewery's Facebook page.

Friday Night Metal Extravaganza

Gear up for the New Year with a little heavy metal music at Urban Artifact on Friday. Stagecoach Inferno, Automaton, Dynamite Thunderpunch, and Split the Abyss with rock out at Northside's craft brewery's all-ages show.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival

The annual holiday tradition celebrates its 77th year with four performances at Christ Church Cathedral on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The colorful pageant is filled with music, 14th-century historical characters and costumes in celebration of the season.

2 and 5 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. Ticketed event. boarsheadfestival.com

Best New Year's Eve events

Scrambling to make last-minute plans to ring in 2017? We're here to help. Not only have we put together a guide of more than 30 parties, concerts and events taking place in Greater Cincinnati, we also have nine dining recommendations for the evening as well. Check out our list of stories below.

Here's where to ring in 2017 with a great meal; NYE party guide: 30+ ways to ring in 2017; and New Year's Eve at 21c Museum Hotel.

New Year's Eve Blast

If none of those suggestions are up your alley, why not say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in 2017 with thousands of fellow Cincinnati residents on Fountain Square? The night will be hosted by Jay Kruz from Mix 94.9. DJ Tweet will provide the soundtrack for the celebration. Also enjoy ice skating on the O'Keeffe's Ice Rink, food sold on site and goofy games played on the Fountain Square stage every half-hour.

8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Fountain Square, Fifth & Vine streets, Downtown. Free. myfountainsquare.com

Bengals vs. Ravens

Watch the Bengals' final game of the season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on New Year's Day. Though 2016 this hasn't been great for the Bengals, a win at home should help the team kick off 2017 with a roar.

1 p.m. Sunday. Paul Brown Stadium, Downtown. $42-$334. www.bengals.com

2016 Had Me Like...

Party too hard on New Year's Eve? Or maybe the party never stopped. Either way, Queen City Radio in Over-the-Rhine is hosting a New Year's Day event to help you ease into 2017. Sunny Side food truck is serving up brunch and there will be five for $12 Miller Lite buckets at the bar. Framester will also be on hand to capture you at your best, or worst. Queen City Radio is also collecting items to donate to Caracole, Inc. to help those in need as well.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Queen City Radio, 222 W. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

Meet your friends at either Keystone Bar & Grill's Clifton, Hyde Park or Covington locations for New Year's Day brunch and share stories from the night before. Keystone is offering up $14 mimosa pitchers, six different Bloody Mary mixes and a full brunch menu.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Hyde Park, Clifton and Covington Keystone Bar & Grill location. For more information visit the event Facebook page.