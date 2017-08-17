Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 17-20

Here Channel Opening

Celebrate the kickoff of Here Channel, a streaming internet radio project and pop-up recording studio. It will open Friday inside the Globe Gallery at People’s Liberty in Over-the-Rhine. Creator Caroline Creaghead will be on hand to celebrate her project, which invites the public to create and stream audio content via the Here channel. Creaghead won a People’s Liberty Globe grant to fund the project, and the opening celebration will include food, drinks and music.

6-9 p.m. Friday. People’s Liberty, 1805 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. herechannelradio.com

Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion

The Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion kicks off Friday with a breakfast at Word of Deliverance Ministries for the World and job fair at the Sharonville Convention Center. The celebration continues Saturday with a parade, as well as music and festivities at Sawyer Point that run through Sunday.

Begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown. Free. www.myblackfamilyreunion.org

New Richmond’s RiverDays

How long will cardboard boats stay afloat on the Ohio River? Find out Saturday during New Richmond’s annual RiverDays celebration. The weekend-long festivities kick off Friday with food, games and live music and continue through Sunday long after the cardboard boats have set sail.

6 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-close Saturday and Sunday. New Richmond on the Ohio River. Free. www.newrichmond.org

St. William’s Festival

St. William’s parish church festival promises something for everyone. This annual event includes $7,500 in prizes, live entertainment every night, food, beer, kids games and rides. The first night of the festival is for adults only, with a performance by Rusty Griswolds and $5 cover charge.

6 p.m.-midnight Friday; 5-11 p.m. Saturday; 4-9 p.m. Sunday. St. William Church, 4108 W. Eighth St., West Price Hill. $5 on Friday, free Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

The City Flea

Shop for something unique this Saturday during the City Flea at Washington Park. Local vendors will set up shop, and food and drinks will be available as well. Bonus: This month’s flea market includes a special children’s vending area near the park’s band stand.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Buckeye Beer Bash

Take a craft beer tour of Ohio during Saturday’s Buckeye Beer Bash at Jungle Jim’s International Market. Local breweries such as MadTree and Rhinegeist will join craft beer makers from Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Wauseon, Hamilton and other Ohio towns to share their creations. Food trucks also will be on site. Admission gets you a glass and tickets for sampling.

7-11 p.m. Saturday. Jungle Jim's International Market, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. $30 pre-sale; $35 day of. www. jungleshop.junglejims.com

Newport Baseball Bar Crawl

All-stars Braxton Brewing Co., Oskar Blues and New Belgium Brewing are teaming up once again for the third annual Newport Baseball Bar Crawl. This baseball-themed evening starts at Mokka and the Sunset Bar & Grill and ends at Coach’s Corner in Newport. Organizers will distribute scorecards to keep score throughout the evening, with prizes for winning pub crawl teams.

7-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mokka and the Sunset Bar & Grill, 500 Monmouth St., Newport. Ages 21 and over. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Broken Spoke Festival

This bicycle competition promises fun for everyone. Watch dual slalom, short track, dirt jumps, best trick and six-hour cross country mountain bike races. Hear nine bands perform and enjoy good eats from local food trucks. New this year is a 19-mile relaxed bike ride open to everyone starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the park.

8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Idlewood Park, 5550 Idlewild Road, Burlington. Free. www.brokenspokefestival.com

Green Day at Riverbend

Green Day’s Revolution Radio Summer Tour rolls into Riverbend this Sunday. Catfish and the Bottlemen will open for the Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame punk band.

7 p.m. Sunday. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $30-$89.50. www.riverbend.org