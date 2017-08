MARIEMONT, Ohio -- Fifty West Brewing added canoe and kayak options to its lineup last summer, but this year’s new happy hour kayaking trips shouldn’t be missed.

Fifty West Canoe & Kayak offers the $15 special at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month. They shuttle you two miles upstream on the Little Miami River for a relaxing float or paddle back. Once you’re back at the brewery, celebrate the start of the weekend with a cold drink on them.

Fifty West Brewing Company is located at 7668 Wooster Pike just east of Mariemont.

Watch the video in the player above to see what you can expect.