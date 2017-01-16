Park + Vine in Over-the-Rhine closing

CINCINNATI -- Popular Over-the-Rhine retail store and vegan lunch spot Park + Vine is closing for good in January.

Owner Danny Korman revealed his decision to shutter the business on Tuesday via Park + Vine's blog.

“This is likely surprising news," Korman said in the post. "It’s simply time for me to do something else. Over-the-Rhine gave us life and was a good location. It was exciting to be a part of early revitalization efforts that eventually led to the transformation of this great neighborhood. I’ll miss the community Park + Vine created, especially our employees and regular customers. We enjoyed a really great run, longer than 'Seinfeld' and not quite as long as 'Cheers.'”

Park + Vine opened its first location on Vine Street in June 2007 before moving to its current location at 1202 Main St. in 2010. It was one of the first businesses to open in Over-the-Rhine's most recent revitalization efforts.

Earlier this year, Korman announced plans to downsize his store. Korman said his decision to ultimately close Park + Vine was guided more by future business endeavors than problems with sales. He said for 2016 the store already has had a 10 percent increase in sales compared to 2015, making it the most profitable year since it first opened.

Instead, Korman, along with his business advisers, said the closing will allow him to focus on new ventures.

“While closing Park + Vine is a little sad, it allows Dan to tackle something new with his time and enthusiasm," said business coach Bob Pickford in Korman's release. "The anticipated opening of Epicurean Mercantile Co. at Findlay Market and Clifton Market Co-op early next year help fill the void of a Cincinnati without Park + Vine."

Park + Vine will launch a store closing sale Dec. 1 and will continue its regular store hours through the holiday season, Korman said. He is also working with other Over-the-Rhine stores to honor outstanding Park + Vine gift certificates.

The store is planning a closing celebration centered around its annual chili cook-off on Jan. 15.