The Precinct rated among America's best by Travel + Leisure

CINCINNATI -- An East Side steakhouse makes the cut as one of America's best, according to Travel + Leisure.

Jeff Ruby's Precinct, which opened in 1981 in an old police station, is consistently rated one of Cincinnati's finest restaurants.

"A 19th-century Brunswick bar, reclaimed saloon doors, and vintage barber chairs set the stage for USDA prime steaks topped with sauces like béarnaise, brandy cream, and mushroom bordelaise and served with house-made bread, salad, and baked potatoes -- plus tableside fettuccine Alfredo and bananas foster," the review says.

Should you care to add some travel to your leisure, the top 30 list includes: Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse in New Orleans, Peter Luger in New York, St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and House of Prime Rib in San Francisco.

It's the second time Travel + Leisure has ranked The Precinct among America's best steakhouses. The Precinct also been called one of the Top 100 Steakhouses in America by OpenTable and one of the Top 10 Steakhouses in America by USA Today.

The Delta Avenue landmark was Ruby's first steakhouse. His Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment group now operates five restaurants -- three in Greater Cincinnati, one in Louisville and one in Nashville.