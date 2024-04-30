Fired Google workers ousted over Israeli contract protests file complaint with labor regulators

Dozens of Google workers who were fired after internal protests surrounding a lucrative contract that the technology company has with the Israeli government have filed a complaint with labor regulators in an attempt to get their jobs back.

The complaint filed late Monday with the National Labor Relations Board alleges about 50 workers were unfairly fired or placed on administrative leave earlier this month in the aftermath of employee sit-ins that occurred at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California. The protests targeted a $1.2 billion deal known as Project Nimbus that provides artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli government. The fired workers contend the system is being lethally deployed in the Gaza war — an allegation Google refutes.

The National Labor Relations Board didn't immediately set a timetable for reviewing the case.