Windy Sunday ahead, much warmer week too

Gusts 30-40mph, highs in the 40s
Cloudy and windy Hamilton view
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 5:35 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 05:35:05-04

Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 20s but feeling like the teens. Expect gusts 30-40 mph. It will be the windiest this morning to late afternoon. We'll also see gradual clearing in the afternoon. This will help our temperatures warm to the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, is not as cold. Expect mostly clear conditions and lows in the mid 30s.

Monday is the start of our warm trend. We'll see a mostly clear sky with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s! This pattern continues for the rest of the week. By Thursday, we're in the low 70s.

A couple of days have chances for rain. Small chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next best chance arrives Friday into Saturday. By the weekend, our temperatures drop back to the upper 50s. Beyond the weekend, the warm trend is expected to continue.

SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy start
Gusts 30-40 mph
High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear
Not as cold
Low: 36

MONDAY:
Mostly clear
Much warmer
High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Above average
Low: 41

