WEATHER ALERT DAY: Timing out the strongest storms of the day

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. This is due to the threat for strong to severe storms for much of the afternoon along with downpours that could lead to isolated flooding.
TIMELINE:
- Now to 8 a.m. - Isolated showers possible, nothing severe, mostly cloudy
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Scattered showers develop, mostly cloudy
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - First group of storms move in and lift northeast, a few stronger storms
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Rounds of storms likely, a few turn strong to severe, heavy pockets of rain
- 7 p.m. to Midnight - Spotty storms continue, still monitoring for severe weather
The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms today. The main threat is damaging wind gusts but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. The timing on severe storms should be focused from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
After we get through today's stormy forecast, this same area of low pressure will still sit to our north on Friday. This is going to lead to a mostly cloudy day tomorrow with spotty showers possible, especially in the afternoon hours. This upper level low also pulls in cooler so highs will be cooler near 71. Severe weather is unlikely tomorrow.
The holiday weekend looks superb! All 3 days will be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are rising throughout the weekend, so you'll find the warmest air on Memorial Day with a high of 88 degrees!
MORNING RUSH
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 65
THURSDAY
Rounds of rain likely, heavy at times
A few strong to severe storms
High: 76
THURSDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers continue
Mostly cloudy
Low: 60
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered showers likely
High: 71
FRIDAY NIGHT
Decreasing clouds
Pleasant
Low: 56
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports