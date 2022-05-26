WEATHER ALERT DAY: Timing out the strongest storms of the day

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. This is due to the threat for strong to severe storms for much of the afternoon along with downpours that could lead to isolated flooding.

TIMELINE:



Now to 8 a.m. - Isolated showers possible, nothing severe, mostly cloudy

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Scattered showers develop, mostly cloudy

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - First group of storms move in and lift northeast, a few stronger storms

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Rounds of storms likely, a few turn strong to severe, heavy pockets of rain

7 p.m. to Midnight - Spotty storms continue, still monitoring for severe weather

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 11 a.m. Storms



Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 4 p.m. storms



Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 10 p.m. Storms



The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms today. The main threat is damaging wind gusts but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. The timing on severe storms should be focused from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday's SPC Outlook



After we get through today's stormy forecast, this same area of low pressure will still sit to our north on Friday. This is going to lead to a mostly cloudy day tomorrow with spotty showers possible, especially in the afternoon hours. This upper level low also pulls in cooler so highs will be cooler near 71. Severe weather is unlikely tomorrow.

The holiday weekend looks superb! All 3 days will be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are rising throughout the weekend, so you'll find the warmest air on Memorial Day with a high of 88 degrees!

Jennifer Ketchmark Memorial Day Weekend



MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Rounds of rain likely, heavy at times

A few strong to severe storms

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers likely

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Pleasant

Low: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

