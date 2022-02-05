Very cold start with sunshine later

Morning temperatures are starting in the teens and 20s. It will feel like the single digits and even below zero at times. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 20s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the teens and single digits. Sunday's temperatures warm up quickly. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Beyond Sunday, we'll see fairly quiet weather. There is a chance we could see some precipitation by the middle of the week but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will rise to the 40s by the middle of next week to the end of the week.

SATURDAY:

Cold start

Partly cloudy

High: 24

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

very chilly

Low: 10

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 17

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts