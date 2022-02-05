Watch
Very cold start with sunshine later

Highs in the 20s
Ally Kraemer
Road conditions in Monroe on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
WCPO_snow_road_snow_plow.png
Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 05:57:43-05

Morning temperatures are starting in the teens and 20s. It will feel like the single digits and even below zero at times. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 20s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the teens and single digits. Sunday's temperatures warm up quickly. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Beyond Sunday, we'll see fairly quiet weather. There is a chance we could see some precipitation by the middle of the week but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will rise to the 40s by the middle of next week to the end of the week.

SATURDAY:
Cold start
Partly cloudy
High: 24

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear
very chilly
Low: 10

SUNDAY:
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 17

==========

