Sunshine is back but rain returns soon

How about a sunny day? Sunshine will dominate the sky today as high pressure sits over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm to 79 this afternoon. And humidity is a non-story!

Friday will be another nice day in the Tri-State with morning lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s again. The only change will be the sky. Clouds will slowly move in during the day, turning our view mostly cloudy by sunset.

And then we dive fully into the holiday weekend. I wish it was a simple and dry and sunny, but we do have a bit going on.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers developing in the afternoon and evening hours. A weak cold front will move through the Ohio Valley prompting this rain and keeping around a few showers Saturday night into midday Sunday. Saturday's high only hits 78.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances are definitely lower on this day as the front exits, but I can't rule out a few showers even into the afternoon time frame.

And then Monday's forecast turns simple! It will be a mostly sunny day with no rain concerns and highs in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Sunny start

Turning partly cloudy

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant again

Low: 58

