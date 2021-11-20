Quiet today, rain and cold air soon

Saturday morning starts off partly cloudy and cold. Our temperatures are all below the freezing mark and we're feeling a couple of degrees below the average temperature. As we head later into the day, our clouds start to increase. Highs today will make it into the low 50s. Today will be our warmest day.

Tonight, we'll be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows drop into the 40s, which is pretty mild compared to the past couple of nights and mornings.

Rain moves in Sunday. We'll see it first thing in the morning. It starts to taper off by the time we get to the evening. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

The blast of cold air moves in right after our rain. Highs for Monday will only be in the upper 30s! That's a huge drop from the weekend.

Beyond that, temperatures will gradually warm up by the middle of week for Thanksgiving. There's a small chance for rain on Thursday that shouldn't last very long.

SATURDAY

Cold start

Partly Cloudy

High: 53

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Rainy start

Slightly cooler

High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cold

Low: 30

