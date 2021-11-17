October 2021 was 2nd warmest ever for North America, 4th warmest across the globe

CINCINNATI — October 2021 was North America's 2nd warmest ever and the world's 4th warmest October on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The globe was 1.6 degrees warmer that its average of 57.2 degrees. The warmest October in North America was in 1963.

The Tri-State was also no stranger to warmer than normal temperatures. The National Weather Service out of Wilmington reported 26 days in October were above average. Only five days were below the average, which is typically around 70 degrees.

The highest temperature we saw was 81 degrees on October 10.

The winter outlook for our area is projected to be slightly warmer than average with more precipitation.

NWS