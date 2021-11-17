Watch
Weather

Actions

October 2021 was 2nd warmest ever for North America, 4th warmest across the globe

Tri-State was also warmer than normal.
items.[0].image.alt
CC BY 2.0
Charles Barilleaux via Flickr
NWS: Tuesday was warmest February day in recorded Ohio history
Posted at 12:09 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 12:09:59-05

CINCINNATI — October 2021 was North America's 2nd warmest ever and the world's 4th warmest October on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The globe was 1.6 degrees warmer that its average of 57.2 degrees. The warmest October in North America was in 1963.

The Tri-State was also no stranger to warmer than normal temperatures. The National Weather Service out of Wilmington reported 26 days in October were above average. Only five days were below the average, which is typically around 70 degrees.

The highest temperature we saw was 81 degrees on October 10.

The winter outlook for our area is projected to be slightly warmer than average with more precipitation.

NWS warmer temps in Ohio
NOAA warmest temps

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018