More sunshine today but storm chances come in tonight

We are looking at plenty of sunshine again today and another day above the 90 degree mark. But we should finally see a break in the heat shortly!
Temperatures start in the low to mid 70s this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm to 88 by noon and then up to 94 by 4 p.m. The heat index will be closer to 98 degrees. No rain is in the forecast today but that changes tonight.
An area of low pressure is coming in from the northwest tonight and into Wednesday's forecast. This will bring a chance for showers and storms but the bigger thing that it will do is break down the heat.
Isolated showers and storms are possible overnight. The SPC has a "marginal risk" for severe weather for our northern locations.
Isolated rain chances will continue on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Behind the front, the heat will be more muted. We'll only warm to 82-85 on Wednesday. It will be a noticeable drop in the heat.
Temperatures stay near seasonal levels to finish the week and it will still be a bit humid. But the weekend brings another dip in temperatures and humidity. We'll only top out in the low 80s this weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Calm wind
Low: 75
TUESDAY
Sunshine
Hot & humid
High: 94
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated rain chance
Low: 71
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Not as hot, isolated rain chance
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Milder
Low: 67
