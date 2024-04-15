Verizon class action lawsuit settlement claim deadline is April 15

April 15 is the last day to submit a claim for the $100 million Verizon class action settlement. Customers could be entitled to up to $100.

So who should apply?

Those who used Verizon between January 2016 and November 2023 are potentially eligible.

According to the lawsuit website, the settlement applies to, "All current and former individual consumer account holders in the United States (based on account holders’ last known billing address) who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023."

Each person will be given an initial minimum amount of $15 for their account plus $1 for each month their account was charged a specific fee in the mentioned time frame, according to the site.

Verizon deceptively charged a monthly administrative fee that was not adequately disclosed, the lawsuit stated.

The company denied these claims, but agreed to the settlement.

To apply, you have to fill out a form on the settlement website.

The form requires your Verizon account number, last name, and other details. The money will be sent by check or electronic payment.

If you accept the payout, you do lose the right to sue Verizon over the issues mentioned in the lawsuit moving forward.

