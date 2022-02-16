Kenton County law enforcement holding 'traffic blitz' on I-71/75

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Law enforcement agencies in Kenton County are leading a “traffic blitz” along I-75 on Wednesday. Police officers from the Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Park Hills, Villa Hills, and Kenton County Police Departments will increase enforcement along the freeway between the county line just before Donaldson Highway and the Ohio River in Covington.

Charlie Loudermilk, the Public Information Officer for the Erlanger Police Department, said Kenton County has the most dangerous stretch of I-75 in the country for collisions and injuries.

“I don't know if we'll ever be able to achieve it, but we are going to do our best is to get collisions to zero,” he said. “Having zero collisions on this stretch of highway for an entire year would be the absolute goal, but that's obviously not obtainable. The main goal is to reduce those injury collisions and the fatal collisions.”

The six agencies leading the effort received a federal highway traffic safety grant to help address the issue.

The blitz will target not only speeding drivers but also aggressive driving behaviors, including following too close, swerving and using cell phones in non-hands-free modes.

“It may not be you,” said Officer Loudermilk. “You may be driving perfectly fine, but it's somebody else that loses control of a vehicle. Because you have that increase of speed means that your chances of injury are that much greater.”

