The Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed due to a protest against P&G

CINCINNATI — Kenton County dispatch said the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed due to a protest Wednesday morning.

The Rainforest Action Network said it is protesting against actions taken by Procter & Gamble. They dropped a banner off the side of the bridge that reads "stop forest destruction."

Blake Sheely

"We are here today because we have tried everything we can think of to get P&G's attention," said Laurel Sutherlin, a spokesperson for the protesting organization.

There are two climbers still on the bridge right now. Sutherlin says they will likely be arrested. He also said that he believes two to three other people were arrested during the protest.

"Today’s demonstration occurs amidst a rapidly escalating, multi-faceted campaign calling on the consumer goods giant to meaningfully address systemic failures of its corporate policies and actions to prevent forest destruction, climate pollution and conflicts with local communities that result from its large scale use of forest risk commodities like palm oil and wood pulp in its products," Blair Fitzgibbon, a public relations representative for the Rainforest Action Network, said in a press release.

According to protesters, the Rainforest Action Network is made up of an international group of people that are working to hold P&G accountable.

A spokesperson for P&G said the company is aware of the protest but they do not have a comment at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.