The Cincinnati Bengals lost their first game of the 2018 season after they couldn't keep up with the Panthers in Carolina.

Host Tanya O'Rourke is joined by WCPO Sports Director John Popovich and Craft Brewed Sports Host Scott Kyser to recap the game. The groups discusses the growing list of Bengals injuries, Andy Dalton's four interceptions, Giovanni Bernard's production and more.

The crew then looks ahead to next week when the Bengals will face the Falcons in Atlanta.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.