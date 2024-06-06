Watch Now
Chipotle will give away free burritos during the NBA Finals. Here's how to get yours

Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA Finals games between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

In a promotion called “Free Throws, Free Codes,” fans can enter to win a free burrito every time a player makes all their free throws.

When a player makes all their shots, Chipotle will drop a “text to claim” code via @ChipotleTweets on X.

The first 500 fans to text the code to 888222 will receive a code for a free entree from Chipotle.

Up to 17,500 free entrees will be given away per game.

Missed free throws have traditionally scored promotions and goodies for fans, but Chipotle is doing the opposite by rewarding shots that are made.

"This season, players have intentionally missed free throws to score freebies for their fans," said Chipotle’s chief brand officer Chris Brandt, in a press release. "Hitting free throws on basketball's biggest stage deserves to be celebrated, so we are flipping the script by offering free food for perfect trips to the line during the final series of the season."

The free burrito codes can be redeemed through July 6 in the U.S. only.

The Mavericks and Celtics will face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

Participants can check out a full breakdown of Chipotle's promotion here.

