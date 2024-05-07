Steve Schmidt's 2-minute warning: A reminder about the US role in the world

Congress recently approved $95 billion for aid for wars that are being waged by allies in Europe and the Middle East.

With so many distractions in the world and media, it is important for Americans to look up and see what’s happening.

For example, in the country of Georgia, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest a foreign agent’s law. It’s the exact type of law that was proposed and passed in Russia that allowed the Kremlin to crush dissent.

Georgia’s young people are saying, “No.” to Russia and “Yes” to Europe, and Americans should pay attention.