Your name: Raven Richard
Email address: raven.richard@wcpo.com
Phone: 513-967-8981
When it comes to social media, you can find me:
Facebook: Raven Richard
Twitter: @RavenWCPO
Instagram: Raven_Richard
Position: MMJ and Weather Forecaster
When did you start working here?: June 2019
Where else have you worked? KNDU in Kennewick, WA and THV11 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Where did you go to college?: Loyola University New Orleans
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?: I’m most proud of the people I can inspire along the way
What are you most proud of in your own life?: I’m most proud of being a good example for my younger brothers and setting the example to keep pushing through to get to your dreams.
What do you love about living in the Tri-State?: The amazing parks here! There are so many outdoor activities here and of course the sports!
What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?: I like everything about The Banks. You get all your sports in one spot along with great local restaurants and of course the awesome views.
All-time favorites…
TV Shows: Spongebob
Books: Textbooks for my meteorology classes lol
Movies: Friday
Music: Anything Rap, Hip Hop or R&B
Apps I can't live without: Google Maps, Bleacher Report, and Storm Shield