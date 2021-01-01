Your name: Raven Richard

Email address: raven.richard@wcpo.com

Phone: 513-967-8981

When it comes to social media, you can find me:

Facebook: Raven Richard

Twitter: @RavenWCPO

Instagram: Raven_Richard

Position: MMJ and Weather Forecaster

When did you start working here?: June 2019

Where else have you worked? KNDU in Kennewick, WA and THV11 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Where did you go to college?: Loyola University New Orleans

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?: I’m most proud of the people I can inspire along the way

What are you most proud of in your own life?: I’m most proud of being a good example for my younger brothers and setting the example to keep pushing through to get to your dreams.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?: The amazing parks here! There are so many outdoor activities here and of course the sports!

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?: I like everything about The Banks. You get all your sports in one spot along with great local restaurants and of course the awesome views.

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: Spongebob

Books: Textbooks for my meteorology classes lol

Movies: Friday

Music: Anything Rap, Hip Hop or R&B

Apps I can't live without: Google Maps, Bleacher Report, and Storm Shield

