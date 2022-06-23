Play-Doh 48-packs are just $16.98 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s officially summer, which means kids are out of school. But, unfortunately, it also means that parents everywhere are hearing those two infamous words on repeat: “I’m bored!”

If you head to Walmart (or order online) right now, you can grab a massive pack of Play-Doh for only pennies per container.

A 48-pack of Play-Doh is available at the retailer for just $16.98. The box includes six tubs each of eight different colors: light blue, purple, white, brown, red, orange, yellow and light green. The 48-pack is usually $29.99, so this is a big discount.

Each tub contains three ounces of Play-Doh brand modeling compound. With so many containers of these essential colors, kids can blend them to create the perfect hue or use them as is to mold whatever they can imagine.

Kids of any age can reap loads of benefits from sitting down to create with a can of Play-Doh, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Of course, playing with Play-Doh is a fun sensory activity. You can give them tools, like cookie cutters, rolling pins and plastic knives, or accessories, such as cupcake liners, beads or small toys.

They can learn to explore ideas, testing different approaches to find the best solution. They can compare and contrast colors and sizes.

NAEYC says Play-Doh can even help social and emotional development by promoting feelings of competence, encouraging interaction with siblings, friends or parents and releasing big emotions by flattening or squeezing the squishy compound.

And while the compound wasn’t made to be eaten (and contains wheat, which can be harmful to children with food allergies), Play-Doh is non-toxic. No need to worry about your preschooler sampling a creation.

You can get this Play-Doh collection at Walmart.com while the sale lasts. Usually priced at $29.99, the set is more than 40% off at just $16.98.

