Local women's health center expands after pandemic

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — The pandemic almost shut a local women's health center down, but now they are opening a new location in Northern Kentucky.

Dr. Somi Javaid is the owner of HerMD, a women's health center for gynecology, menopause, sexual health and other medical needs. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Javaid said patients started canceling routine checkups and appointments. Because of this, the center had to make some tough decisions.

"We did shut down operations for about 2 weeks while we were figuring out how we were going to survive," Javaid said.

Then small business loan programs were put in place, and HerMD could stay open.

"If it weren't for those programs and the loans, we might not have been here," Javaid said.

Thanks to those programs and the center's loyal patients, Javaid said she hopes the new center can do as well in Northern Kentucky as the center has done in Cincinnati.

"We have over 8,000 patients in Cincinnati," she said. "Hoping to do that in Kentucky as well and we've had the strongest quarter four we've ever had as a practice."

