Cincinnati's 'CROWN' urban trail loop officially opens Thursday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN) opens Thursday, bringing a 34-mile urban trail combining existing and future trails to the region.

The network weaves together 54 neighborhoods and major destinations like parks, museums and murals.

The CROWN loop will also serve as a hub for more than 600 miles of adjacent trails spanning the Tri-State.

During the opening weekend, you can walk 1 mile on Wasson Way, run 2 miles alongside the Ohio River Trail or bike 16 miles to check out the new Beechmont Bridge Trail addition, plus visitors will see giveaways along the way.

State and federal grant funding paid for the CROWN with the help of donations.

The opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Pavilion, led by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley along with other project leaders.

