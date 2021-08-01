Ohio trooper dies on duty; flags to be lowered statewide

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the death of a sergeant while he was on duty.

The agency said Saturday that Sgt. Jared M. Ulinski was found dead at the Findlay Post. His cause of death was not immediately announced.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings statewide until sunset on the day of the sergeant's funeral.

The highway patrol says Ulinski had been with the agency since June 1999. The Findlay Post is in northwestern Ohio, about 45 miles south of Toledo.