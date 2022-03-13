Ohio sees statewide decrease in COVID-19 cases

On March 12, 2020, Ohio had five confirmed COVID-19 cases, and Governor Mike Dewine and then Ohio Department of Health Directory Amy Acton ordered schools to close for three weeks.

Fast forward two years and Ohio has reported more than 2.6 million cases and more than 37,000 deaths throughout the pandemic. Although the fight isn't over, cases across the state are declining. On Friday the state’s 21-day average (985) was fewer than 1,000 cases a day for the first time since Aug. 4. Saturday, the state’s average dropped to 933 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Despite the progress, the virus is still spreading. On Saturday the Department of Health reported 499 new cases and 43 new hospitalizations. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 79. ODH reported eight new ICU admissions Saturday. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is nine.

There are 631 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, which means one in 25 patients are in the ICU.

In Ohio’s southwest region -- Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties -- there are 185 people hospitalized, including 35 in the ICU.

