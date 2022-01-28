Kentucky State Trooper shot in Cynthiana trailer park

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A suspect is on the run after investigators say a Kentucky State Trooper was shot in Cynthiana.

It happened around 4:16 p.m. on Delta Court.

According to Kentucky State Police, when dispatch received the call, an officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene and transported the trooper to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Shortly after the trooper was transported to UK Hospital where he is reported in stable condition.

#Breaking KSP Trooper shot in the line of duty rushed to UK Hospital. Dozens of Lexington Police escorted ambulance to UK @LEX18News 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ut63t690cZ — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) January 28, 2022

According to the Cynthiana Democrat, Cynthiana Police Department Chief of Police, Doug Chief Robinson, said law enforcement has positively identified the suspect and he is a man out of Lexington.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.