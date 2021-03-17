Police targeting aggressive drivers on I-71/75

Keep an eye on your speedometer this morning. Officers in Northern Kentucky will be out in full force Wednesday to stop aggressive drivers.

Officers from six departments will spread out along Interstate 71/75 from the 275 interchange to the Brent Spence Bridge ready to cite any traffic infractions, starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The added police coverage will come from Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Park Hills, Villa Hills and Kenton County Police.

A grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is funding this campaign because of all the issues on this stretch of Interstate 71/75. In 2020, there were 112 injuries and 2 deaths from crashes on Interstate 71/75.

Charlie Loudermilk with Erlanger Police said the pandemic has not tempered issues on the road.

"Riding on people's bumpers. Getting too close to them. Also being on your cell phone and being a distracted driver. Well, how is that aggressive driving? Because you're not paying attention to what you're doing and it can ultimately cause that collision," Loudermilk said.

Officers will be out on Interstate 71/75 starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.