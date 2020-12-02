KSP: Man dies in I-71 crash caused by snowy roads

SPARTA, Ky. — A man has died after a crash along Interstate 71 in Gallatin County that Kentucky State Police say was caused by snowy road conditions.

Troopers responded to the scene Monday with Gallatin County EMS, Gallatin County Fire and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation found that Mohamed Kassem, 26, of Paducah, lost control of his vehicle due to snow on the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied commercial vehicle that was parked in the emergency shoulder.

Kassem was then transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died of his injuries, KSP said Tuesday.

KSP's reconstruction team is investigating the crash, and toxicology results are pending at this time.