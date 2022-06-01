Student athlete praised for championing his mental, encouraging other youth to do the same

A University of Wisconsin soccer player's open letter about choosing to care for his mental health while taking a step back from the sport he excelled at has drawn praise from across the country for encouraging more young people to do the same.

Noah Melick's open letter posted on Facebook has received hundreds of shares and a plethora of positive comments.

In the letter, Melick writes, "I want to challenge other student athletes who are hurt, who are struggling, to do what you need to do to better yourself. It is your life, it is your health, it is your well-being, and you know that best."

Melick said that he struggled with mental health scares that he said "could've taken my life."

Melick wrote that "a decision to leave a certain situation to better yourself should not be tough. It should be normal."

Praise came in from many people on Facebook with users writing comments like "You made me cry happy tears!" and "So proud of you!"

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (273-8255) or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line: 741741.