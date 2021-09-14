Watch
Ski resort in California changing name to remove offensive word

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif. A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women will be called Palisades Tahoe, resort officials announced Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, completing a new name search that began last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Sep 14, 2021
A Lake Tahoe-area ski resort that once hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics has changed its name by removing its name from its derogatory term for Native American women.

The Squaw Valley Ski Resort will now be known as Palisades Tahoe, the Associated Press reported.

The decision to change the name was made last August after the California ski resort consulted with local Native American tribes and did extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw."

According to the AP, the word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once meant “woman,” but Indigenous people over time considered the term a slur.

The Washoe Tribe helped the resort come up with its new name.

