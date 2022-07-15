Pilot allegedly intoxicated, arrested after plane lands on Missouri interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A pilot was arrested for allegedly flying a plane while intoxicated.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says the pilot landed the plane on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley early Friday morning.

MSHP reports the plane ran out of fuel en route from Florida.

"The pilot communicated via radio and made an emergency landing. There was a minor collision with a guardrail," MSHP said on social media.

He was the only person on board and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

MSHP says no vehicles were hit.

The pilot faces charges of DWI, careless and imprudent operation involving a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

FlightAware logs show the aircraft was in Kansas City at the downtown airport at 3 a.m. Thursday before traveling through Mississippi and Alabama to Florida. The pilot reportedly left Florida around and passed over Tennessee before being seen around Warrensburg around 2:15 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation of the incident.

This story was originally reported on KSHB.com.