Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing back on the decision by the conservative Catholic archbishop of San Francisco to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights.

Pelosi says she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.

The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion.

She says she respects "people's views about that.

But I don't respect us foisting it onto others." Pelosi spoke Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Last month, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

Cordileone said he told Pelosi to either stop talking about her Catholic faith or refuse her support of abortion rights.

Cordileone has been outspoken about President Joe Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights being denied Communion.

But the authority on the matter is left up to each bishop.

The archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has said Biden is welcome to receive Communion there.