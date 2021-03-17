Iceland to open its borders to vaccinated travelers beginning March 18

Iceland is opening its borders back up to travelers, but only to those who've been vaccinated.

According to the Icelandic government, those who've been fully vaccinated against COVID "would be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine."

Until now, Iceland only allowed European Union countries to enter without restrictions if they were vaccinated.

But beginning March 18, those who live outside the Schengen area, including the United States and the United Kingdom, can travel to the country, the government said.

The government added that they will also have to provide proof they've been fully vaccinated "with a vaccine that has been certified for use by the European Medical Agency," which includes Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson’s single dose, or Moderna.