For the second straight year, Liam and Olivia top the list for most popular baby names

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a government report released Wednesday, May 15, 2019, U.S. birth rates reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s, leading to the fewest babies in 32 years. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 07, 2021
Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in 2020, the Social Security Administration (SSA) reported Friday, marking the second straight year those names topped the charts.

In fact, according to the SSA the top three most popular names for both boys and girls remained unchanged from 2019 to 2020. For boy names, Liam was followed closely by Noah and Oliver. For girl names, Olivia topped Emma and Ava.

The SSA reports that the only two new entrants in the either Top 10 lists in 2020 were boys names Henry (No. 9) and Alexander (No. 10), who pushed out the names Mason and Ethan.

2020 marks the fourth straight year that Liam has been the most popular boy name, as the name first topped popularity charts in 2017. This marks the second straight year Olivia has been the most popular girl names.

According to the SSA, the name rising fastest in popularity for boys was Zyair. For girls, the name fastest rising in popularity was Avayah.

See the full list of the most popular boy and girl names below.

MOST POPULAR BOY NAMES

1) Liam
2) Noah
3) Oliver
4) Elijah
5) William
6) James
7) Benjamin
8) Lucas
9) Henry
10) Alexander

MOST POPULAR GIRL NAMES

1) Olivia
2) Emma
3) Ava
4) Charlotte
5) Sophia
6) Amelia
7) Isabella
8) Mia
9) Evelyn
10) Harper
