Federal judge halts Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in court again

The plan was previously blocked in a federal appeals court, temporarily.
Biden Student Loan Debt
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Nov 10, 2022
A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal, on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas struck the plan down calling it unconstitutional, Axios reported.

The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the plan violated federal procedural measures.

It's the second time the program has been held up in federal court after a federal appeals court places a temporary block on the student debt relief scheme stemming from a suit filed by six Republican-led states.

