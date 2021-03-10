Menu

Website allows you to sign up to receive leftover COVID-19 vaccines
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 10, 2021
At some of the federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites, supply is actually outpacing demand.

For example, the Tampa Greyhound Park vaccine site in Florida reported 3,000 unused doses over the weekend. Those doses rolled over to the next day, but other sites may not be able to do that.

This website allows sites to match people with those unused doses so they don't go to waste.

You sign up and you're put on a standby list for leftover COVID-19 vaccines. The only caveat is you'll have to claim the dose once you're contacted and may have to travel to get it.

Nearly a million people have already signed up, and it's completely free!

This story was originally published by Dan Trujillo WFTS.

