Angelina Jolie visits White House to discuss Violence Against Women Act

Actress Angelina Jolie visited the White House Wednesday.

She was there to discuss the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she spoke with Jolie.

"Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world," Psaki tweeted.

CNN reports that Jolie also met with lawmakers Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

The Violence Against Women Act, which was originally sponsored by Joe Biden when he was a senator, expired in 2019. It provided funding for programs that deal with rape and domestic violence.

The reauthorization of the act passed the U.S. House, but has stalled in the U.S. Senate.