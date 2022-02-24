Watch
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe to reportedly resign from Congress

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks to reporters following a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Oklahoma Republican Party members have rejected a resolution to censure the state's two GOP U.S. senators for not objecting to the Electoral College votes that certified Democrat Joe Biden as president on Jan. 6. In the Saturday, July 17, vote, 122 members of the Republican State Committee opposed the nonbinding resolution to censure Inhofe and James Lankford, while 93 supported it. The resolution also called for them to resign. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:03:11-05

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is expected to announce his resignation from Congress on Monday, according to multiple news media outlets.

First reported by the New York Times, the Oklahoma Republican would remain in his seat until the end of the congressional session.

According to Politico, Inhofe's wife has been sick, and he's missed several voting sessions.

The 87-year-old already announced after his reelection in 2020 that this would be his last term.

He's been in office since 1994.

If Inhofe resigns on or before March 1, a special election for the vacancy would be a part of the November ballot.

The New York Times reported that several names had been mentioned that could succeed Inhofe, including his former chief of staff, Luke Holland, and former U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

This was first reported by Ryan Love at KJRH.

