Two teens shot on West Liberty late Monday

CINCINNATI — Two teens were shot on West Liberty Street at 11:48 p.m. on Monday night, according to a report from the Cincinnati Police Department.

A13-year-old male was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and an 18-year-old male taken to UC Hospital. The two teens were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the CPD District 1 investigative unit. CPD said it has no suspect information at this time.

The two teens are among the over 300 people who have been shot in the Cincinnati during 2021, which is on pace for the second deadliest year in city history.